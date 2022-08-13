WLOX Careers
City leader, citizens question Wiggins’ budget

By Josh Jackson
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 7:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - ”Our financial situation is blurred at best right now,” said City of Wiggins alderman Damian McKay.

He claims the city has been unable to reconcile finances, leaving some concerned that figures are incorrect.

“We have had COVID, our mayor passed away a year or so ago,” McKay added. “There’s legitimate reasons why there has been disruption at city hall. But with all that being said, we’re 13 months in and we have not reconciled our financials.”

McKay said he’s not pointing fingers, and that it could be something as simple as a reporting issue.

“I can’t say 100% certain that we are in a hole because I have not received reconciled financials,” he said. “I have requested those.”

The first-term alderman said he wants that information. He said state law requires the clerk to present accurate and up-to-date financial records once a month to the governing authority.

“It could be something bad, we don’t know,” said McKay. “We don’t see the entire financial picture to make a good decision. The Stone County Enterprise said we were $335,000 overspent in our general fund. If you ask city officials, they’ll say that’s not exactly accurate.”

WLOX reached out to the mayor of Wiggins and other city officials, leaving multiple messages. No one immediately responded to a request for comment.

“We’re not in a great financial situation,” McKay added. “I would say that. Do I think we’re broke? I don’t think we’re broke.

