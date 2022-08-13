American Medical Association president visits Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Some of the top physicians are attending the Mississippi State Medical Association’s annual meeting, including top leaders with the State Department of Health.

Dr. Jack Resneck, the President of the American Medical Association, says it’s an incredible opportunity to travel around the country to talk with physicians. One of the topics we discussed is Monkeypox.

Dr. Resneck says he is concerned that the nation is not making the most out of opportunities to limit the spread.

“We have an effective vaccine, but we’re still in a situation where the supplies are quite limited,” Dr. Resneck said. “So that’s a concern. We’re also lucky that we have an effective treatment, but supplies of that are limited too, so we’re working through those problems.”

On whether we are in or headed toward another pandemic, Dr. Resneck said, “I’ve learned a bunch of things in the last few years, and one of them is not to predict pandemics. I think it’s definitely an issue of concern for the country because of the growth rate, particularly the last several days, has been very high. So I think it’s definitely something for the public to be educated about and to talk to their doctors about but not to panic over either.”

Dr. Resneck says wearing a mask is still effective with the latest strain of COVID.

“BA5 has become the predominant strain right now, and it’s extraordinarily contagious, so the pandemic is definitely not over,” Dr. Resneck said. “The good news is we have effective vaccines. We have effective treatment. We just need to make sure they get used. I think a lot about the current variants, how contagious they are, and really the background rates in my community. We’re experiencing a surge again right now, so that’s definitely making me wear my mask more often.”

AMA is an advocate for doctors and healthcare professionals but also for patients. Dr. Resneck says there is concern about the high cost of medicine like insulin.

“Insulin is one important drug obviously because of diabetes and the growing rates of diabetes, but there are long lists of medications. We hear from patients every day who show up at the pharmacy and are actually shocked that even medications that were affordable before and that aren’t necessarily new. There hasn’t been brand new research and not some major discovery that the prices of the medication both name brand and generic have gone up so much and so we want our patients to have access”, Dr. Resneck said.

The AMA President says work continues to make healthcare more accessible across the nation, and he says while telehealth has been an excellent way of treating and helping patients, seeing doctors in person is sometimes not just a preference but necessary.

