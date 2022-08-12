WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
BeLocal
Hurricane Center

‘We will not forget his legacy’: Former Miss. Dept. of Public Safety Commissioner dies at 74

David Huggins, 74
David Huggins, 74(DPS)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 1:50 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A law enforcement giant in Mississippi has died.

Friday, the Mississippi Department of Public Safety announced the passing of its former Public Safety Commissioner and Chief of the Mississippi Highway Patrol, David Huggins.

He was 74.

The Brandon resident and native of Biggersville died Wednesday afternoon due to health complications.

Huggins had a love for law enforcement and started his career in the early 1960s at the Alcorn County Sheriff’s Department, DPS said.

“One of the first homicides he helped investigate, was the infamous case of McNairy County Tennessee Sheriff Buford Pusser’s wife, who was killed in August of 1964. From there, he went on to become a State Trooper and graduated from Cadet Class 27 in 1969, and was assigned to Tunica, Mississippi,” the agency said in a statement.

In his lengthy career of working for the safety of the State of Mississippi, Huggins was chosen to serve as Chief of the Mississippi Highway Patrol from 1988-1992 under Governor Ray Mabus.

In 2000, Huggins was named Commissioner of the Department of Public Safety, he served in this role until 2004 under Governor Ronnie Musgrove.

After his time as Commissioner, he was Sergeant at Arms for the Mississippi Senate from 2004-2008, then became Chief Investigator for the State Auditor’s Office in 2008.

“Commissioner Huggins was a visionary, mentor, and friend,” said Colonel Randy Ginn. “We will not forget his legacy and the impact he has made on the lives of the men and women of this agency.”

“We send our thoughts and prayers to Commissioner Huggins’ family and friends,” said Commissioner Sean Tindell. “Huggins leaves a great legacy and served a historic role within the Department of Public Safety, Mississippi Highway Patrol, and the State of Mississippi. He will be greatly missed.”

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joseph “Joey” Andrew Rodgers, 53, has been arrested on multiple charges related to the...
Long Beach chiropractor arrested on drug charges
District Attorney W. Crosby Parker announced Thursday that 30-year-old David Thomas Pelkey pled...
Ocean Springs man charged with DUI causing death and injuries sentenced
According to the city and WLOX viewers, a boat being transported on a trailer tipped over....
TRAFFIC UPDATE: Biloxi Bay Bridge / I-110 traffic cleared
Not only is granite missing, the family claims the cemetery double sold a plot.
Gulfport cemetery mix-up leaves one family with heartbreak, demanding answers
Mardi Gras Supplies
Iconic Mardi Gras store in Gulfport closing after over 30 years of business

Latest News

(AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
Gov. Tate Reeves inspired welfare payment targeted in civil suit, texts show
Grab that umbrella for possible afternoon showers
Carrie's Midday First Alert Forecast
On today's 'In Their Shoes,' we learn from Jason Johnson with JPB Collision, who has been...
In Their Shoes: Covering up our slip-ups with Coast autobody painter
Rain chances remain elevated this morning as showers linger by the MS Coast and just offshore....
Wesley's Friday First Alert Forecast