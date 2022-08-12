WLOX Careers
Volunteers get a glimpse into the struggles of the homeless

A scenario Back Bay Mission helpers experienced was learning how to find the basic necessities.
By Ja'Colbi Rivers
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 7:38 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - A warming “good morning” and “welcome to Micah Day Center” are sounds many homeless seeking help are greeted with by Back Bay Mission. The organization held its “In Their Shoes” event for volunteers at the shelter to give a better idea some of the struggles homeless people may face.

“The importance is to create a new narrative,” said Sarah Smith. “To talk about important things and to help them understand what it means to be homeless.”

Helpers were given real life scenarios the homeless deal with on a daily basis. Scenarios like where to find the basic necessities and also helping with job hunting.

“We’re putting windows on high walls,” said Smith.

This mission was created to make a difference and to provide a reality check.

“An opportunity to be a voice for the voiceless and sharing messages of dispelling the myths around homelessness and poverty,” said James Pennington.

“From meeting a lot of these folks, you get the common story they are not seen and not heard,” said Daniel Caridad. “And looking back, I was as guilty of that as everyone else.”

For more information on Back Bay Mission and what you can do to help the homeless, visit their website.

