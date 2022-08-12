In Their Shoes: Covering up our slip-ups with Coast autobody painter

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Autobody work... It’s a service many of us don’t think much about until we’re in a car accident. Yet, according to the Department of Transportation, more and more of us are these days.

In today’s ‘In Their Shoes,’ we introduce you to one man whose life’s work is covering up our slip-ups. Jason Johnson with Johnson Paint Body & Collision on 28th Street shows us how to do just some of the work he does everyday! We get a quick class in autobody painting as we help perfect a tailgate for one of Johnson’s clients.

Johnson is working on a new, upgraded facility for JPB Collision- a 12,000 square-foot building on 34th Street in Gulfport. He hopes to have it up and running in the next 2 years.

Johnson Paint Body & Collision can be found on Facebook here.

