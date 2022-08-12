WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
BeLocal
Hurricane Center

In Their Shoes: Covering up our slip-ups with Coast autobody painter

On today's In Their Shoes, we learn from Jason Johnson with JPB Collision, who has been painting and repairing autobodies for over 30 years!
By WLOX Staff
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 9:49 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Autobody work... It’s a service many of us don’t think much about until we’re in a car accident. Yet, according to the Department of Transportation, more and more of us are these days.

In today’s ‘In Their Shoes,’ we introduce you to one man whose life’s work is covering up our slip-ups. Jason Johnson with Johnson Paint Body & Collision on 28th Street shows us how to do just some of the work he does everyday! We get a quick class in autobody painting as we help perfect a tailgate for one of Johnson’s clients.

Johnson is working on a new, upgraded facility for JPB Collision- a 12,000 square-foot building on 34th Street in Gulfport. He hopes to have it up and running in the next 2 years.

Johnson Paint Body & Collision can be found on Facebook here.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joseph “Joey” Andrew Rodgers, 53, has been arrested on multiple charges related to the...
Long Beach chiropractor arrested on drug charges
District Attorney W. Crosby Parker announced Thursday that 30-year-old David Thomas Pelkey pled...
Ocean Springs man charged with DUI causing death and injuries sentenced
According to the city and WLOX viewers, a boat being transported on a trailer tipped over....
TRAFFIC UPDATE: Biloxi Bay Bridge / I-110 traffic cleared
Not only is granite missing, the family claims the cemetery double sold a plot.
Gulfport cemetery mix-up leaves one family with heartbreak, demanding answers
Kendrick Marshone James, 25
Moss Point man arrested in connection to body found in Helena

Latest News

On today's In Their Shoes, we learn from Jason Johnson with JPB Collision, who has been...
In Their Shoes: Covering up our slip-ups with Coast autobody painter
Former Southern Miss baseball players remember coach Corky Palmer.
Former USM players react to passing of Coach Corky Palmer
Former University of Southern Mississippi baseball players remember Corky Palmer, a retired USM...
Former USM players react to passing of Coach Corky Palmer
The $5 million project took nearly seven years to complete. The goal was to enhance Courthouse...
Courthouse Road improvements benefiting area businesses