Friday’s Forecast

Another wet start to the day in Coastal MS. Plan on fewer showers by this afternoon. Our rain chances should finally decrease this weekend, especially Sunday.
By Wesley Williams
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 5:33 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Wet start to the day yet again for parts of South MS. Showers will linger near the coast this morning. More breaks in the rain this afternoon. Very similar to the last few days. Can’t completely rule out the potential for flooding but the risk will be fairly isolated with only a flooding rain risk level of 1 out of 4. Rain chances should finally decrease this weekend, especially Sunday.

