Former USM players react to passing of Coach Corky Palmer

Former University of Southern Mississippi baseball players remember Corky Palmer, a retired USM baseball coach, after he passed away on Wednesday.
By Charles Herrington
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 10:05 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Former University of Southern Mississippi baseball players remember Corky Palmer, a retired USM baseball coach, after he passed away on Wednesday.

Trey Sutton, head baseball coach at West Jones High School, and Jarrett Hoffpauir, head baseball coach at Presbyterian Christian School, shared their thoughts on Palmer’s passing.

Sutton played first and second base for Palmer’s Golden Eagles from 2005-08.

“There are so many things that he taught us, me and so many other guys, work ethic and toughness,” Sutton said.

Hoffpauir played second base for Palmer from 2002-04.

“He’s been super beneficial to me to teach the game of baseball and to continue to teach the game, but being a better human, being a better person, being a better father and things like that,” Hoffpauir said.

Both said their coach had a significant influence on their lives.

Services for Palmer will be Monday, Aug. 15, at 1 p.m. at the Providence Baptist Church, with visitation on Sunday, Aug. 14, from 4-7 p.m. at Hulett-Winstead Funeral Home.

