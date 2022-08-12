WLOX Careers
Family members react to loved one’s body found in Moss Point

Derek Deion Edwards, 39, of Moss Point was found in a wooded area behind a home in the Helena...
Derek Deion Edwards, 39, of Moss Point was found in a wooded area behind a home in the Helena Community, according to Jackson County Coroner Bruce Lynd.(WLOX)
By Jasmine Lotts
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 9:35 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - Family members say they want answers as to what took place before the discovery of 39-year-old Derek Edwards’ body on August 7.

Hurt and confusion overcomes family members, especially since they said Edwards was a positive role model being a softball coach.

Body found in Jackson County identified

He even taught his cousin, former Major League Baseball player Tony Sipp, his curveball.

“He was like, ‘tell them who taught you how to throw the curveball.’ He shared everything with you. I knew that he’d always have your back,” said Sipp.

Edwards’ cousin Salina Smith said he was missing for two days.

What got her worried was when he didn’t show up to a softball tournament in Atlanta.

Smith said she’ll miss their daily conversations.

“My kids were his kids. He was just a loveable person, he’ll give you the shirt off his back. If he had it, he’ll give it. Everyone loved him,” said Smith.

Authorities said Kendrick James is charged in Edward’s murder.

Moss Point man arrested in connection to body found in Helena

Family members said James same person who was one of Edwards’s closest friends, which leaves them wondering what led to the murder.

“I hate to say that’s kind of the way he went out, being loyal to a friend he just trusted,” said Sipp.

Although family members are grieving and left with questions, they said they’re most proud of the impact he left in the community.

“Derek was a role model in the community, I’m talking about helped everybody. He didn’t deserve what he got, at all. I can’t find one logical reason why he was killed to this day,” said Alvin Davis.

James’s bond was set Thursday at $500,000.

Police are still investigating what led to the murder.

