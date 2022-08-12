Countdown to Kickoff: Moss Point Tigers

MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - When you’re a Moss Point Tiger, the expectation is to win big.

“The gold ball is always our goal,” said Moss Point head coach Eugene Harmon.

To make a run at the Gold Ball, Coach Harmon needs his team to embrace the slogan “Resilient Tigers.”

“Going into the season, everybody is probably going to be doubting us, but we’re going to find a way to get the job done,” said Harmon.

The outside doubt comes from Moss Point losing 22 seniors and all eleven offensive starters from last year’s eight win playoff team. The Tigers may lack experience, but not confidence.

“The senior class we had last year was big brothers to us,” said Kaleb Raston, senior linebacker. “They taught everybody and everybody knows what to do because they had a perfect example because they had a perfect example of what the next man in front of them was doing. Our team now even though we’re young we still have the mental experience of everything we need to know.”

Defensive end Jamarious Brown has the attention of college coaches around the country. Over the summer he committed to Ole Miss. Until Brown suits up in college, he’s focused on helping his current teammates.

“I just need to be a great leader, fill them in on what I know and help out everywhere I can,” said Brown.

The Tigers believe the key to success comes down to execution.

“You can’t make a run without being disciplined, not jumping off sides, knowing what to do and knowing alignments,” said Ryan Smith, senior quarterback. “Once we get everybody on the same track we’ll be okay.”

It’s been easy for the Tigers to say motivated in preseason practice since Moss Point opens the season just a few miles down the road at Pascagoula.

“Everything I hear about the Pascagoula-Moss Point rivalry goes 20-30 years back, so I really want to go out there and bring the W back home to Moss Point,” said Raston.

