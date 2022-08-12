WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
BeLocal
Hurricane Center

Carriage horse falls in freak accident, owner says

The owner of a horse carriage business says a horse that fell Thursday afternoon was due to a freak accident. (Source: WCSC)
By Dylan Leatherwood and Jordan Gartner
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 6:59 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC/Gray News) - The owner of a horse carriage business in South Carolina says a horse was not injured after it fell in downtown Charleston.

WCSC reports Thomas Doyle, the owner of Palmetto Carriage Works, said the horse fell Thursday afternoon due to a freak accident.

According to Doyle, the horse got caught on a ring on the animal’s halter that was hooked to the front of the carriage. The horse then backed up and put the carriage in a jackknifed position.

After the driver called for help, Doyle said staff struggled to get the horse in the correct position to free it. And in the process, the horse fell over and freed itself.

Doyle said no injuries were reported, with the carriage and horse returning to the barn after the incident.

Copyright 2022 WCSC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joseph “Joey” Andrew Rodgers, 53, has been arrested on multiple charges related to the...
Long Beach chiropractor arrested on drug charges
District Attorney W. Crosby Parker announced Thursday that 30-year-old David Thomas Pelkey pled...
Ocean Springs man charged with DUI causing death and injuries sentenced
Mardi Gras Supplies
Iconic Mardi Gras store in Gulfport closing after over 30 years of business
According to the city and WLOX viewers, a boat being transported on a trailer tipped over....
TRAFFIC UPDATE: Biloxi Bay Bridge / I-110 traffic cleared
Not only is granite missing, the family claims the cemetery double sold a plot.
Gulfport cemetery mix-up leaves one family with heartbreak, demanding answers

Latest News

After Lewis admitted to using marijuana, Lewis was handcuffed and told he was under arrest. As...
DPS Commissioner Sean Tindell clears state trooper of wrongdoing in McComb incident
Author Salman Rushdie is tended to after he was attacked during a lecture Friday at the...
Author Salman Rushdie stabbed on lecture stage in New York
FILE PHOTO - Democrats hope that the economic bill will energize voters ahead of November’s...
Congress OKs Dems’ climate, health bill, a Biden triumph
Police say that Robert John Criswell, Kyle Dewayne Dover and Hunter Chase Hammitt are facing...
Police: 3 men arrested for scamming 90-year-old woman out of nearly $120,000