WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
BeLocal
Hurricane Center

TRAFFIC UPDATE: Biloxi Bay Bridge / I-110 traffic cleared

According to the city and WLOX viewers, a boat being transported on a trailer tipped over.
By WLOX Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 6:51 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - All lanes on 1-110 at the Biloxi Bay Bridge are now cleared.

Southbound lanes on I-110 at the Biloxi Bay Bridge were backed up Thursday morning after a boat being transported on a trailer tipped over, according to the city and WLOX viewers.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A body was found in a wooded area behind a Helena Community home Sunday.
Body found in Jackson County identified
Joseph “Joey” Andrew Rodgers, 53, has been arrested on multiple charges related to the...
Long Beach chiropractor arrested on drug charges
Family says viral video shows violent behavior of state trooper in McComb
Kendrick Marshone James, 25
Moss Point man arrested in connection to body found in Helena
An 18-wheeler spilled a load of metal, including screws and bolts, that cause accidents with...
TRAFFIC ALERT: 18-wheeler spills metal load, I-10 eastbound lanes moving slowly

Latest News

According to the city and WLOX viewers, a boat being transported on a trailer tipped over....
TRAFFIC ALERT: Boat turned over on Biloxi Bay Bridge, traffic backed up on I-110 southbound
Traffic on Highway 49 near Creosote Road has returned to normal, according to the Gulfport...
TRAFFIC UPDATE: Hwy 49 / Creosote Rd. traffic back to normal
Both eastbound lanes on the I-10 bridge over the Pascagoula River are moving slowly as of 11...
TRAFFIC ALERT: 18-wheeler spills metal load, I-10 eastbound lanes moving slowly
An 18-wheeler spilled a load of metal, including screws and bolts, that cause accidents with...
TRAFFIC ALERT: 18-wheeler spills metal load, I-10 eastbound lanes moving slowly