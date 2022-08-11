TRAFFIC UPDATE: Biloxi Bay Bridge / I-110 traffic cleared
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 6:51 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - All lanes on 1-110 at the Biloxi Bay Bridge are now cleared.
Southbound lanes on I-110 at the Biloxi Bay Bridge were backed up Thursday morning after a boat being transported on a trailer tipped over, according to the city and WLOX viewers.
