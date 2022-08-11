WLOX Careers
Thursday’s Forecast

It's raining again this morning. Heavy flooding downpours will be possible again today. Click and watch the forecast video for details.
By Wesley Williams
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 4:59 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Widespread downpours and scattered thunderstorms will likely occur again today across South Mississippi. Some areas may possibly experience heavy rainfall of greater than two inches. Flooding rain can’t be ruled out. Our potential for flooding is a level one out of four. Other than the rain, plan on mostly cloudy skies today with high temperatures warming into the mid 80s. A Coastal Flood Advisory continues today. Minor coastal flooding will be possible when high tide comes in a little higher than usual this morning. Abundant tropical moisture will keep our rain chances high through Saturday. A slow-moving cool front will approach the Gulf Coast, possibly finally arriving around Saturday or Sunday. Cool fronts this time of year hardly ever bring a cool down to us. It sure would be nice if this front would give us some lower rain chances around Sunday into next week. But, usually fronts this time of year just stall nearby and keep us under high rain chances. We’ll have to wait and see how this front behaves this weekend to have a better idea of how it will impact our weather Sunday and beyond.

