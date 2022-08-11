WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
BeLocal
Hurricane Center

State leaders protest Gov. Reeves’ decision on RAMP

By Christopher Fields
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 10:22 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - “It’s horrible. It’s ridiculous and it’s not Godly, but you always say you’re a Christian. Well, show me some Christian love and show me some Christian help and help these people who are in desperate need of assistance.”

Nearly 100 people were standing outside the Governor’s mansion protesting a decision made by Governor Tate Reeves to end the Rental Assistance for Mississippians (RAMP), a decision they say could leave many families without government assistance.

“I say to you Tate Reeves, how come you would do away with a program that helps Mississippians that are working hard to try and help themselves and you be ok with,” said Sandra, a RAMP recipient

Last week, the Governor asked the Mississippi Home Corporation to stop accepting new applications on August 15th for the program known as RAMP.

The program was initially created to help Mississippians deal with hardships caused by the pandemic. Individuals are eligible for up to 15 months of rental assistance.

Those in favor of the program say a lot of Mississippians are still in need of help.

“Now you want to snatch the crumbs that could be a lifeline for those who suffer already,” said Jaribu Hill, Civil and Human Rights Attorney. “People are being evicted even when their apps are in.”

“We have so many folks in our state that are working but they don’t have enough money for childcare, utilities, gasoline, and other household expenses,” stated Senator Hillman Frazier.

Senator Derrick Simmons is also calling on the governor to reconsider ending the RAMP program.

In a statement, he says, “I ask the governor to have compassion on the poor and needy and continue this program until the needs of all are met.”

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joseph “Joey” Andrew Rodgers, 53, has been arrested on multiple charges related to the...
Long Beach chiropractor arrested on drug charges
A body was found in a wooded area behind a Helena Community home Sunday.
Body found in Jackson County identified
Family says viral video shows violent behavior of state trooper in McComb
Kendrick Marshone James, 25
Moss Point man arrested in connection to body found in Helena
An 18-wheeler spilled a load of metal, including screws and bolts, that cause accidents with...
TRAFFIC ALERT: 18-wheeler spills metal load, I-10 eastbound lanes moving slowly

Latest News

District Attorney W. Crosby Parker announced Thursday that 30-year-old David Thomas Pelkey pled...
Ocean Springs man charged with DUI causing death and injuries sentenced
The Cue - Week 10
Experts said the Coast’s access to the Gulf of Mexico makes it a hotspot for local businesses...
Gulf Blue Initiative celebrates one-year anniversary
9AM Thursday forecast update
Wesley's Thursday First Alert Forecast
According to the city and WLOX viewers, a boat being transported on a trailer tipped over....
TRAFFIC UPDATE: Biloxi Bay Bridge / I-110 traffic cleared