WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
BeLocal
Hurricane Center

Moist Towelette Museum: One of the quirkiest collections you’ll see

John French, the man behind it, started collecting the moist towelettes 30 years ago, and it...
John French, the man behind it, started collecting the moist towelettes 30 years ago, and it evolved after people took an interest in his collection.(WXMI via CNN Newsource)
By WXMI staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 12:41 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WXMI) – What started as a joke has turned into a squeaky-clean success.

The “Moist Towelette Museum” has one of the most unusual collections you will ever see.

It’s hidden in the back corner of an office at the planetarium at Michigan State University in East Lansing.

John French, the man behind it, started collecting the moist towelettes 30 years ago, and it evolved after people took an interest in his collection.

Most of the towelettes have been given to him by people who’ve heard his story.

French has more than 1,000 moist towelettes in his collection from all over the world.

Copyright 2022 WXMI via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joseph “Joey” Andrew Rodgers, 53, has been arrested on multiple charges related to the...
Long Beach chiropractor arrested on drug charges
A body was found in a wooded area behind a Helena Community home Sunday.
Body found in Jackson County identified
Family says viral video shows violent behavior of state trooper in McComb
Kendrick Marshone James, 25
Moss Point man arrested in connection to body found in Helena
An 18-wheeler spilled a load of metal, including screws and bolts, that cause accidents with...
TRAFFIC ALERT: 18-wheeler spills metal load, I-10 eastbound lanes moving slowly

Latest News

FBI and Federal Evidence Response Team are outside of the FBI building collecting evidence...
Armed subject tried to breach FBI HQ in Cincinnati, standoff underway
A poster of Harmony Montgomery, who has been missing since 2019, rests against a tree during a...
Officials: NH missing girl case shifts to homicide probe
FILE PHOTO - The Republican response to the FBI's search of former President Donald Trump's...
LIVE: AG Garland speaks after FBI search of Mar-a-Lago; Trump’s bond with GOP deepens
A beach umbrella accident in South Carolina claimed the life of a woman.
Woman dies after impaled by beach umbrella
From left, sisters Audrey and Jubilee Colon pick out new backpacks at a Chicago Public Schools...
Back-to-school supplies cost more this year