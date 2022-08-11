Iconic Mardi Gras store in Gulfport closing after over 30 years of business

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - ”I frequent this area, so I’ve seen a some activity,” said Gulfport Krewe of Gemini representative Shellie Moses. “When I saw the purple, green, and gold coming off the top of the building, it was apparent his plans for selling had finally come true.”

Moses said the closing of Mardi Gras Supplies will have a huge impact on Mardi Gras Krewes and parade-goers. She’d shopped with the former owner of the business for more than 30 years.

“We’ve known the owner for a good number of years,” she added. “He’s been wanting to sell and enjoy retirement. Hopefully, this is what he is able to do now.”

Moses said the former owner of the store has been a staple in the Mardi Gras community for so many years. She said, at one time, he had a float in a Pass Christian parade. She said it was bittersweet to see the doors close.

“Fortunately there is another Mardi Gras store in Ocean Springs that people will be able to go to,” Moses said. “It will have a huge impact. It’s just not people here on the Gulf Coast area. It’s people in the Gulf Coast-South region. People from Florida come over, and they purchase their items. People leave New Orleans to come over and purchase items. Hopefully they will find the store in Ocean Springs and be able to keep it local. We’ll all just have to see what the future brings for all of us.”

The Pass Road location was the third spot for the store in over 30 years of business.

