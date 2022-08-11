WLOX Careers
Long Beach chiropractor arrested on drug charges

Joseph “Joey” Andrew Rodgers, 53, has been arrested on multiple charges related to the possession and sale of drugs.(MGN)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 8:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LONG BEACH, Miss. (WLOX) - On Wednesday, Harrison County Sheriff’s Department announced the arrest of Joseph “Joey” Andrew Rodgers, 53, of Long Beach on multiple charges related to the possession and sale of drugs.

Around 9:30 a.m., Harrison County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Division carried out search warrants on Rodgers’ home as well as his chiropractic office in Long Beach. Upon execution of the warrant on Rodgers’ home, Rodgers fled from investigators inside the residence and discarded suspected fentanyl inside the toilet. He was then taken into custody.

During the search that followed, investigators found personal-use quantities of methamphetamine and paraphernalia indicative of heroine and fentanyl use.

Along with two charges of Sale of a Controlled Substance, Fentanyl, which stems from previous undercover operations, Rodgers is also charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance, Methamphetamine and Tampering with Evidence.

Rodgers was transported and booked into the Harrison County Jail held in lieu of a $200,000 surety bond set by Harrison County Justice Court Judge Nick Patano.

The Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics, the Coastal Enforcement Team and the Long Beach Police Department also assisted in the investigation.

