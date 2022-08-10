Woman injured in overnight Gulfport shooting

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - During the early hours of Tuesday, police responded to reports of a shooting on the 170 block of Holly Circle in Gulfport.

At around 3:39 a.m., officers arrived to the scene and found a female victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. She would be transported to a local hospital where her status was listed as stable.

Anyone with any information regarding the incident is urged to contact the Gulfport Police Department at (228) 868-5959 or Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-877-787-5898.

