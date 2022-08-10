WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
BeLocal
Hurricane Center

Woman injured in overnight Gulfport shooting

During the early hours of Tuesday, police responded to reports of a shooting on the 170 block...
During the early hours of Tuesday, police responded to reports of a shooting on the 170 block of Holly Circle in Gulfport.(Shooting file (MGN) (WVVA News))
By WLOX Staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 3:34 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - During the early hours of Tuesday, police responded to reports of a shooting on the 170 block of Holly Circle in Gulfport.

At around 3:39 a.m., officers arrived to the scene and found a female victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. She would be transported to a local hospital where her status was listed as stable.

Anyone with any information regarding the incident is urged to contact the Gulfport Police Department at (228) 868-5959 or Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-877-787-5898.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A body was found in a wooded area behind a Helena Community home Sunday.
Body found in Jackson County identified
The Jackson County Sheriff’s Department is seeking assistance in locating Kevin Chau Bui for an...
UPDATE: Jackson County carjacking suspect arrested in Wiggins
Authorities say Braxton Freeze wandered onto Highway 66 and was hit by a car.
4-year-old fatally struck by car after wandering onto highway in middle of night
Family says viral video shows violent behavior of state trooper in McComb
The department also received calls informing them of possible suspects. When officers arrived,...
Pascagoula murder victim’s neighbors speak out

Latest News

Biden signs PACT Act
President Biden signs PACT Act into law
Andy Gipson, the Mississippi Agriculture and Commerce Commissioner, spoke during the Kiwanis...
Agriculture commissioner speaks in Gulfport
With more on this, American Idol Producer Melissa Elfar.
Idol Across America auditions are now underway
Joining us now is United Health Group Mississippi Executive Director Royal Walker Jr. to tell...
Healthcare is becoming a common target of identity thieves
4 engines made by Aerojet Rocketdyne were tested at Stennis and are now at the Kennedy Space...
Behind the Scenes: Artemis test flight preparations Pt. 1