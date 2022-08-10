WLOX Careers
Wednesday’s Forecast

Showers already causing wet roads early today.
By Wesley Williams
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 5:14 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
A Coastal Flood Advisory is in effect for the entire Mississippi Coast through Thursday afternoon. This morning and tomorrow morning during high tide, the tides may come in a couple of feet higher than usual, possibly causing minor coastal flooding of areas right next to the immediate coastline. Showers are already causing wet roads early today. Widespread downpours along with some scattered thunderstorms will likely occur across South Mississippi this morning. So take care on your morning drive and consider leaving a few minutes early to allow extra travel time in case of any slowdowns on the roads. Be very careful of flooded roads. We are under a level two out of four flooding rain risk today. There will be a risk for flooding rain this week thanks to the potential to see downpours every day due to the abundant Gulf moisture nearby.

