TRAFFIC UPDATE: Stop lights down on Hwy 49 at Creosote Rd., alternate routes advised

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Traffic lights on Highway 49 at Creosote Road are down; alternate routes are advised. Traffic heading north on Highway 49 is backed up.

After a car hit a pole Wednesday around 3:45 a.m., an 8-hour traffic nightmare has ensued. The crash forced powerlines down across Creosote and Highway 49. Mississippi Power worked to restore electricity, but the main issue now is getting the stop lights going again.

Another update from Creosote Rd. & Hwy 49, I'm told workers still have to fix the traffic lights on the west side of the intersection. They're hoping to get that done within the next hour or so. Avoid this area if you can. pic.twitter.com/ktB8rLglP7 — Bill Snyder (@BillSnyderWLOX) August 10, 2022

Crews from the City of Gulfport and electrical contractors have been working at the scene. Use caution when driving in the area or avoid the area all together if possible.

