TRAFFIC ALERT: 18-wheeler spills metal load, I-10 eastbound lanes moving slowly

Both eastbound lanes on the I-10 bridge over the Pascagoula River are moving slowly as of 11 a.m. Wednesday morning.
By WLOX Staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 11:00 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - Both eastbound lanes on the I-10 bridge over the Pascagoula River are moving slowly as of 11 a.m. Wednesday morning.

An 18-wheeler spilled a load of metal, including screws and bolts, that cause accidents with numerous vehicles involved, according to Mississippi Highway Patrol and the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department.

An 18-wheeler spilled a load of metal, including screws and bolts, that cause accidents with numerous vehicles involved, according to Mississippi Highway Patrol and the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department.(Mississippi Highway Patrol)

We will update this story when we receive more information.

