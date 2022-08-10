WLOX Careers
Sidewalks to be added near D’Iberville Middle School

By Leslie Rojas
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 10:18 PM CDT
D’IBERVILLE, Miss. (WLOX) - D’Iberville city leaders are working on making the city safer for pedestrians.

After conducting a sidewalk study, they were able to pinpoint locations considered high priority.

According to the city manager Sharon Perkins, the study found that Lamey Bridge Road was in desperate need of sidewalks due to its proximity to D’Iberville Middle School.

“There’re apartment complexes that are near the school and students are trying to cross and go over to the apartment complexes or even to go through back entrances. Top priority it was near that middle school,” Perkins said.

As of right now, walking to the school is a safety hazard for parents and students coming in and out of school. Principal Matthew Elias said having this new addition will help secure the kid’s safety.

“I think anytime we can augment the safety for our students. We have several walkers in this neighborhood and the surrounding areas that it would certainly add that added safety measure,” he said.

The project will be split up into two phases and will be finished approximately by next summer.

“The first phase will take the sidewalks from the middle school all the way up to Popp’s Ferry. That’s the first phase and then the second phase will come south from the middle school down to Lemoyne,” Perkins said.

