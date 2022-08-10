WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
BeLocal
Hurricane Center

Second suspect arrested, charges downgraded in Pascagoula shooting death

Pascagoula police said 74-year-old Harvey Williams Jr. has been arrested on a charge of...
Pascagoula police said 74-year-old Harvey Williams Jr. has been arrested on a charge of first-degree murder in connection to the death of 68-year-old Claude Bivins.(Pascagoula Police Department)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 6:00 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - Another suspect has been arrested in connection to a Pascagoula shooting death.

Pascagoula police said 74-year-old Harvey Williams Jr. has been arrested on a charge of first-degree murder in connection to the death of 68-year-old Claude Bivins.

Bivins was found suffering from a gunshot wound Sunday night at an apartment complex on 1115 Agnes Street. Officers tried to save him, but Bivins ultimately died at the scene.

Kevin Wayne Sherrod, 45, was originally arrested in connection to the death on a charge of capital murder. Upon further investigation, police said Sherrod’s charges have been downgraded to possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and probation violation. Sherrod is still being held at the Jackson County jail with no bond.

Williams is held at the Jackson County jail on a $1,000,000 bond. Police said further charges are pending and the investigation is still ongoing.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A body was found in a wooded area behind a Helena Community home Sunday.
Body found in Jackson County identified
The Jackson County Sheriff’s Department is seeking assistance in locating Kevin Chau Bui for an...
UPDATE: Jackson County carjacking suspect arrested in Wiggins
Authorities say Braxton Freeze wandered onto Highway 66 and was hit by a car.
4-year-old fatally struck by car after wandering onto highway in middle of night
Family says viral video shows violent behavior of state trooper in McComb
The department also received calls informing them of possible suspects. When officers arrived,...
Pascagoula murder victim’s neighbors speak out

Latest News

On Wednesday, the average price for rent on the coast is $1,850, which is about $100 higher...
Price for rent continues to soar across the Coast
Party Girls
Courthouse Road improvements benefiting area businesses
Moss Point man arrested in connection body found in Helena
Flash flooding possible
Carrie's 5 PM First Alert Forecast