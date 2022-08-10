Second suspect arrested, charges downgraded in Pascagoula shooting death

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - Another suspect has been arrested in connection to a Pascagoula shooting death.

Pascagoula police said 74-year-old Harvey Williams Jr. has been arrested on a charge of first-degree murder in connection to the death of 68-year-old Claude Bivins.

Bivins was found suffering from a gunshot wound Sunday night at an apartment complex on 1115 Agnes Street. Officers tried to save him, but Bivins ultimately died at the scene.

Kevin Wayne Sherrod, 45, was originally arrested in connection to the death on a charge of capital murder. Upon further investigation, police said Sherrod’s charges have been downgraded to possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and probation violation. Sherrod is still being held at the Jackson County jail with no bond.

Williams is held at the Jackson County jail on a $1,000,000 bond. Police said further charges are pending and the investigation is still ongoing.

