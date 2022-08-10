Moss Point man arrested in connection body found in Helena

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - A Moss Point man was arrested in connection to a death in the Helena community.

Sheriff Mike Ezell said 25-year-old Kendrick Marshone James is charged with killing Derek Deion Edwards.

Edwards, 39, was initially reported missing by his family on Sunday, Aug. 7. His body was found that same day behind a home on Lily Orchard Road in the Helena community.

Derek Deion Edwards, 39, of Moss Point was found in a wooded area behind a home in the Helena Community, according to Jackson County Coroner Bruce Lynd. (WLOX)

Investigators arrested James Wednesday afternoon at a Moss Point home. He is being held at the Jackson County jail with no bond pending an initial court appearance.

