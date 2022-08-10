Moss Point faces flooding after morning storms

MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - Parts of Moss Point are facing flooding after Wednesday morning storms.

The Moss Point fire chief says there is moderate flooding in typical flood-prone areas, such as Frederik Street and Rose Drive. He says roads are passable and there are no reports of water in homes, but he wants people to be alert as we see more rain predicted in the next couple days.

The Moss Point School District is advising parents to use alternate routes when heading to or from Kreole Primary Elementary School. Martin Luther King Boulevard is flooded and may continue flooding into the afternoon if the rain continues.

When facing flooding, WLOX Meteorologist Wesley Williams recommends getting to higher ground, avoiding driving into water and staying informed, checking news outlets and social media for updates. See latest weather information here.

