WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
BeLocal
Hurricane Center

Moss Point faces flooding after morning storms

Parts of Moss Point are facing flooding after Wednesday morning storms.
Parts of Moss Point are facing flooding after Wednesday morning storms.(Pexels)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 9:03 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - Parts of Moss Point are facing flooding after Wednesday morning storms.

The Moss Point fire chief says there is moderate flooding in typical flood-prone areas, such as Frederik Street and Rose Drive. He says roads are passable and there are no reports of water in homes, but he wants people to be alert as we see more rain predicted in the next couple days.

The Moss Point School District is advising parents to use alternate routes when heading to or from Kreole Primary Elementary School. Martin Luther King Boulevard is flooded and may continue flooding into the afternoon if the rain continues.

When facing flooding, WLOX Meteorologist Wesley Williams recommends getting to higher ground, avoiding driving into water and staying informed, checking news outlets and social media for updates. See latest weather information here.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Department is seeking assistance in locating Kevin Chau Bui for an...
UPDATE: Jackson County carjacking suspect arrested in Wiggins
Authorities say Braxton Freeze wandered onto Highway 66 and was hit by a car.
4-year-old fatally struck by car after wandering onto highway in middle of night
The department also received calls informing them of possible suspects. When officers arrived,...
Pascagoula murder victim’s neighbors speak out
A body was found in a wooded area behind a Helena Community home Sunday.
Body found in Jackson County identified
FILE - An undated portrait of Emmett Louis Till, a Black 14-year-old Chicago boy, whose...
Grand jury declines to indict woman in Emmett Till killing

Latest News

Seeing widespread downpours this morning. Heavy rain may cause flooding today. Click and watch...
Wesley's Wednesday First Alert Forecast
A body was found in a wooded area behind a Helena Community home Sunday.
Body found in Jackson County identified
Showers already causing wet roads early today. Widespread downpours along with some scattered...
Wesley's Early Wednesday First Alert Forecast
After conducting a sidewalk study, they were able to pinpoint locations considered high priority.
Sidewalks to be added near D’Iberville Middle School