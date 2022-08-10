WLOX Careers
Mike Bianco extends contract with Ole Miss

Mike Bianco extends contract with Ole Miss Source: Twitter/OleMissBSB
By Garrett Busby
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 2:26 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
OXFORD, Miss. (WLBT) - According to Ole Miss Sports, legendary Ole Miss Baseball Head Coach and recent national championship winner Mike Bianco reached a contract agreement with the University of Mississippi on Wednesday.

Saturday Down South reported that Bianco’s contract extension will now run through 2026, which includes a raise from $1.2 million to $1.625 million and an additional $150,000 bonus for a College World Series appearance or $400,000 incentive for a national championship win.

“We are blessed to have Mike Bianco as our head coach, and we intend for him to lead our baseball team for many, many years to come,” Ole Miss Athletic Director Keith Carter said in a statement. “With his remarkable track record, no one was more deserving of that national title run than Mike. We have accomplished so much in every facet of our program, and under Mike’s leadership, we look forward to continuing that level of success and experiencing more championship moments.”

Bianco is Ole Miss’ most decorated and winningest head baseball coach in their history, with an overall win/loss record of 854-485-1, four SEC West Division titles, and an SEC regular season championship; along with two SEC tournament trophies and the 2022 College World Series National Championship.

