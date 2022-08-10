WLOX Careers
Few more showers & storms possible today

Few more showers and storms today. More rain likely on Thursday.
By Taylor Graham
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 11:43 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
It has been a rainy and stormy morning for most of us. In fact, Southeast Jackson County picked up around 8-9″ of rain! The rain won’t be quite as widespread this afternoon, but a few more showers and storms are possible. We’re only warming up into the mid 80s this afternoon.

While most of the evening looks quiet, more showers and storms are possible early Thursday morning. Some of these storms may produce heavy rainfall, which could lead to more flooding. Rain chances will remain high on Thursday and Friday. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 80s.

More showers and storms are possible on Saturday as a front approaches us from the north. We’ll warm up into the upper 80s. If the front moves south of us by Sunday and Monday, rain chances will decrease a bit. We’re also going to be warmer with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s.

In the tropics, a tropical wave in the Atlantic has a low chance of becoming a depression or storm. It’s going to be fighting some dry air, and it will move over some slightly cooler water. At this time, it looks like this system will stay out to sea.

