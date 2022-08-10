Family says viral video shows violent behavior of state trooper in McComb

MCCOMB, Miss. (WLBT) - A McComb family says they are shaken and in disbelief after what they say was a dangerous encounter with a Mississippi State Trooper.

“Man, don’t grab — don’t do that, bruh. Hey, I got him on live. I got him on live,” said Gary Lewis.

Gary Lewis says it all started with a traffic stop when a state trooper accused his brother Eugene of smoking pot. Something Eugene Lewis says is not true.

Gary Lewis used Facebook live when he saw his younger brother Eugene in handcuffs with the unidentified trooper on top of him inside his cruiser.

Lewis and a second brother pulled over to make sure Eugene Lewis was not hurt. The video, which has now gone viral, also shows Lewis in handcuffs in a ditch with the trooper on top of him.

Gary Lewis says at one point, the trooper pointed his gun in their direction when he and his brother tried to find out what was going on.

Gary Lewis said, “When he put his knee like in his chest, I said, ‘You might not want to do that. You need to think about what you’re doing. That’s how George Floyd lost his life.’ So he kind of moved his knee just a little bit and put his knee in his side, but like my brother said, man, it still hurts like it’s messing with my breathing.”

The three Lewis Brothers were arrested. Gary Lewis says he is charged with eight counts, including two counts of no seat belts. The trooper said his tint was too dark, and he was resisting arrest. His brother Eugene is facing nine charges, including resisting arrest, disorderly conduct, and no proof of insurance.

Gary Lewis says he was not released until Sunday. The brothers have talked with an attorney. Gary Lewis is due back in court on August 11th, while his brothers are due on August 23rd. Lewis says the trooper should be fired.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.