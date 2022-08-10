Courthouse Road improvements benefiting area businesses

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Business is booming at Party Girls.

“We do balloon garlands and party setups,” said co-owner Schankin. “We do charcuterie boxes, grazing boards.”

The family-owned shop is celebrating five years in business.

“Our actual five years was in April, but we stay so busy that we’re just now getting around to being able to planning something for ourselves instead of someone else,” Schankin said while smiling.

Party Girls is located on Courthouse Road. It’s a stretch Gulfport that received federal funds for improvement. The $5 million project took nearly seven years to complete. The goal was to enhance Courthouse Road and make it more appealing to investors as well as shoppers.

“It (business) has definitely picked up,” Schankin said. “We will say whenever the construction was going on, we were a little worried because there was not as much foot traffic. Since the road has finished, it’s been so great. We have people in and out all the time. It’s a great area to be in.”

The multi-million dollar project addressed lighting, turn lanes, and sidewalks, among other things. The improvements helped increase traffic flow for Fleur De Lis owner Jason Brewer.

“Direct impact in business, of course it has increased it,” Brewer said. “It’s a nicer road. It’s increased the value because it’s a nicer road, it’s increased the value of the area. It’s a nicer presentation to your business.”

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.