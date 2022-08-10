WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
BeLocal
Hurricane Center

Courthouse Road improvements benefiting area businesses

Party Girls
Party Girls(WLOX)
By Josh Jackson
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 6:05 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Business is booming at Party Girls.

“We do balloon garlands and party setups,” said co-owner Schankin. “We do charcuterie boxes, grazing boards.”

The family-owned shop is celebrating five years in business.

“Our actual five years was in April, but we stay so busy that we’re just now getting around to being able to planning something for ourselves instead of someone else,” Schankin said while smiling.

Party Girls is located on Courthouse Road. It’s a stretch Gulfport that received federal funds for improvement. The $5 million project took nearly seven years to complete. The goal was to enhance Courthouse Road and make it more appealing to investors as well as shoppers.

“It (business) has definitely picked up,” Schankin said. “We will say whenever the construction was going on, we were a little worried because there was not as much foot traffic. Since the road has finished, it’s been so great. We have people in and out all the time. It’s a great area to be in.”

The multi-million dollar project addressed lighting, turn lanes, and sidewalks, among other things. The improvements helped increase traffic flow for Fleur De Lis owner Jason Brewer.

“Direct impact in business, of course it has increased it,” Brewer said. “It’s a nicer road. It’s increased the value because it’s a nicer road, it’s increased the value of the area. It’s a nicer presentation to your business.”

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A body was found in a wooded area behind a Helena Community home Sunday.
Body found in Jackson County identified
The Jackson County Sheriff’s Department is seeking assistance in locating Kevin Chau Bui for an...
UPDATE: Jackson County carjacking suspect arrested in Wiggins
Authorities say Braxton Freeze wandered onto Highway 66 and was hit by a car.
4-year-old fatally struck by car after wandering onto highway in middle of night
Family says viral video shows violent behavior of state trooper in McComb
The department also received calls informing them of possible suspects. When officers arrived,...
Pascagoula murder victim’s neighbors speak out

Latest News

On Wednesday, the average price for rent on the coast is $1,850, which is about $100 higher...
Price for rent continues to soar across the Coast
Pascagoula police said 74-year-old Harvey Williams Jr. has been arrested on a charge of...
Second suspect arrested, charges downgraded in Pascagoula shooting death
Moss Point man arrested in connection body found in Helena
Flash flooding possible
Carrie's 5 PM First Alert Forecast