Agriculture commissioner speaks in Gulfport

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - State leaders attended a luncheon with the Kiwanis Club at the Great Southern Club in Gulfport Wednesday.

The local nonprofit has served Gulf Coast children for more than 100 years.

“I think that’s something we have in common with the Kiwanis Club,” Andy Gipson said. “Making sure the workforce of the future is not only here but ready to go to work when they’re grown.”

Gipson is the Mississippi Agriculture and Commerce Commissioner.

He spoke during this week’s regular meeting to share the importance of the Coast’s agricultural industry and international trade.

“Cotton, corn, soy beans, all the products, not to mention forestry that we have,” he told WLOX. “Whether it’s shipping wood pellets to power the Mitsubishi plant in Japan, which is happening from Mississippi, or shipping chicken to our friends across the other side of the world who love Mississippi chicken, we can do it here from the Gulf Coast. And that’s why I’m here, to promote those opportunities.”

He also touched on the impacts farmers are feeling right now from inflation.

“What folks need to understand is our farmers are feeling those same pressures,” he said. “It’s costing more to do what we need to do in Mississippi agriculture. So, I encourage people to push back against the policies that are driving up those inflationary costs.”

District Attorney Crosby Parker, new State Rep. Jeffrey Hullum III and Ward 1 Councilman and Mayor pro tem Truck Casey were also present.

“We’re going to see challenges for a few years, but I am absolutely optimistic on the fact that our farmers are going to adapt to that and get through this and keep on farming and keep Mississippi agriculture strong,” Gipson said.

