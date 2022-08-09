Tuesday’s Forecast

Keep your rain gear ready today. Our weather pattern will continue to bring more showers than usual today. Plan on scattered showers and thunderstorms popping up throughout the day. High temperatures remain about the same as yesterday with many areas in the upper 80s to near 90. Today may spare Coastal Mississippi from the widespread risk of flooding rain. But, Coastal Mississippi’s flooding rain potential is expected to increase tomorrow and Thursday.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.