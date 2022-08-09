WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
BeLocal
Hurricane Center

Tuesday’s Forecast

WLOX FIRST ALERT WEATHER LOGO
WLOX FIRST ALERT WEATHER LOGO(WLOX)
By Wesley Williams
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 4:57 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Keep your rain gear ready today. Our weather pattern will continue to bring more showers than usual today. Plan on scattered showers and thunderstorms popping up throughout the day. High temperatures remain about the same as yesterday with many areas in the upper 80s to near 90. Today may spare Coastal Mississippi from the widespread risk of flooding rain. But, Coastal Mississippi’s flooding rain potential is expected to increase tomorrow and Thursday.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A body was found in a wooded area behind a residence Sunday.
Body found behind home in Jackson County
Kevin Wayne Sherrod, 45, is in police custody and has been charged with capital murder.
Pascagoula murder suspect arrested, victim identified
FILE - In this Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017 file photo, Olivia Newton-John performs during the Vina...
Olivia Newton-John, superstar singer and actress, dies at 73
Monday, the Harrison County Board of Supervisors approved tax increment financing for the...
Tax increment financing approved for D’Iberville Bluewater Beach project
Marcia Marshell Taylor is described as a black woman, 5′ 3″ tall, weighing 200 pounds with...
Silver Alert issued for Wiggins woman

Latest News

WLOX FIRST ALERT WEATHER LOGO
Coastal Flood Advisory
Coastal Flood Advisory
Carrie's 10 PM First Alert Forecast
Showers stay in the forecast.
Carrie's 5 PM First Alert Forecast
Scattered showers and storms today
Taylor's Monday Midday First Alert Forecast