Scattered showers and storms continue this week

It’s another day of heat, humidity, and showers and storms. We’ll see more showers and storms develop this afternoon. Some of these storms will produce heavy rain and frequent lightning. However, not everyone will get rain today. Temperatures will be in the upper 80s this afternoon. A Coastal Flood Advisory is also in effect for Hancock, Harrison, and Jackson Counties. Tides may run 1-2 feet higher than normal thanks to our southeast wind. High tide will happen Wednesday morning from 8:30 AM through 11:00 AM.

Thanks to plenty of tropical moisture in place, we’ll see scattered showers and storms Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday. There is the potential for heavy rain, so localized flooding can’t be ruled out. It’s still going to stay hot and humid with highs in the upper 80s.

In the tropics, we are watching a tropical wave in the Eastern Atlantic. It now has a low chance of developing as it moves over the open Atlantic. It is not currently a threat to the Gulf Coast. Many forecast models show this system remaining out at sea.

