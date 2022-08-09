Pascagoula murder victim’s neighbors speak out

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - Neighbors of the Pascagoula murder victim spoke out after Sunday night’s homicide.

Claude Eugene Bivins Jr., 68, was identified as the victim. He lived in apartments at 1100 block and Agnes Street.

At around 8 p.m., Pascagoula Police Department responded to the scene after receiving several calls from neighbors reporting gun fire.

The department also received calls informing them of possible suspects. When officers arrived, they found one person who matched the description on 14th Street.

The suspect found is Kevin Wayne Sherrod who is now being charged with capital murder.

Lee Moffett was good friends with Bivins, and he along with others was surprised to find out what happened.

“I got a phone call last night saying my friend had been killed and it hurt me to my heart, dearly. It didn’t deserve to happen to him. Out of all the people in the world, why him,” Moffett said.

Sherrod’s capital murder charge could lead to the death penalty.

Moffett said Bivins was a nice person who didn’t deserve to be murdered.

“Whatever took place, I’m going to say it again, didn’t deserve to happen to him. He wasn’t that bad of a guy that he deserved to be killed, no, no, he didn’t deserve to be killed,” Moffett said.

Sherrod is set to appear in court Tuesday at 1 p.m.

