WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
BeLocal
Hurricane Center

Driver in fiery crash that killed 5 charged with murder

A witness who was traveling behind the car involved in the collision describes the scene. (Source: KCAL/KCBS/CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 10:55 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) - The driver suspected of causing a fiery crash that killed five people and an 8 1/2-month-old fetus near Los Angeles has been charged with murder.

Nicole Lorraine Linton, 37, of Texas also was charged Monday with vehicular manslaughter and was ordered held without bail. She didn’t enter a plea Monday at her first court appearance.

Prosecutors say her Mercedes-Benz was doing 90 mph last Thursday when it ran a red light and plowed into cars in an intersection in Windsor Hills, setting several on fire.

“It was definitely one of the most horrific crashes that we’ve seen,” said California Highway Patrol Officer Franco Pepi on Friday.

Pregnant mother Asherey Ryan, her fetus, 11-month-old son, Alonzo Quintero and boyfriend, Reynold Lester, all died in one car, said Sha’seana Kerr in a GoFundMe posting.

Lester’s family told KABC-TV that the 24-year-old security guard was the father of Ryan’s unborn child.

Two other women were also killed in the crash, but their names weren’t made public as of Monday.

If convicted of all charges, Linton could face up to 90 years to life in prison.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kevin Wayne Sherrod, 45, is in police custody and has been charged with capital murder.
Pascagoula murder suspect arrested, victim identified
A body was found in a wooded area behind a residence Sunday.
Body found behind home in Jackson County
FILE - In this Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017 file photo, Olivia Newton-John performs during the Vina...
Olivia Newton-John, superstar singer and actress, dies at 73
Police believe the statue was stolen from Miner’s Doll and Toy Store sometime on Monday night....
Ocean Springs statue recovered in damaged condition; police searching for suspects
Monday, the Harrison County Board of Supervisors approved tax increment financing for the...
Tax increment financing approved for D’Iberville Bluewater Beach project

Latest News

FILE - In this Thursday, June 10, 2021, file photo, a pair of migrant families from Brazil pass...
Biden administration says ‘Remain in Mexico’ policy is over
FILE - In this Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017 file photo, Olivia Newton-John performs during the Vina...
Olivia Newton-John, superstar singer and actress, dies at 73
Gabby Petito’s family plans to file a wrongful death lawsuit alleging police failed to...
Attorney: Officers 'failed to recognize' danger in Petito traffic stop
The department also received calls informing them of possible suspects. When officers arrived,...
Pascagoula murder victim’s neighbors speak out