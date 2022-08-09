Countdown to Kickoff 2022: Picayune Maroon Tide

PICAYUNE, Miss. (WLOX) -The Picayune Maroon Tide are leaving 2021 in 2021.

The reigning 5A state champs aren’t letting last year’s success get to them and are working to find themselves in the same spot this year.

“Last year is the past,” said head coach Cody Stogner. “This year is 2022. We’re trying to be the best football team in 2022. We had to get humbled a little bit but I think these guys are hungry and ready to get back to work. The goal every year is to win it all.”

Stogner says coming into this year they’ve had one of their best off seasons ever, and one of the reasons didn’t even happen on the field.

“Just over the off season I think we developed a lot of leadership amongst our seniors and even our underclassmen,” he said. “That’s been the biggest thing I’ve seen. There’s a lot of pressure on these guys to forget about last year and work on this year

The Tide bring back nine starters on defense and seven on offense including running back and Oregon commit Dante Dowdell who says he and his team understand the goals for this year, and have put in the work in the off season to make sure they achieve them.

“Just getting in real good shape so we won’t be tired. Some games we got a little fatigued and we can’t afford to have that,” said Dowdell. “We’re the state champs we have a target on our back, everybody is giving us their best. I’m in the best shape I can, I’ve been doing two a days all summer. Being in the best shape of my life, I’m trying to break a record and lead the country in rushing.”

As the old saying goes, a rising tide lifts all ships, and for the Maroon Tide this year’s senior class has been through thick and thin and they’re ready to make their final year the best one yet.

“I want to work on leaving a legacy. No team has ever gone back to back,” said senior lineman Peton Wells. “They’ve had chances to but have never done it. I feel like putting that on the side of the stadium leaves a mark. These dudes are my best friends. We’ve grown up through junior high and even elementary school and here we are. We have a chance to do something no one else can say they did.”

The Maroon Tide open up the season with Poplarville.

