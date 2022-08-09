WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
BeLocal
Hurricane Center

‘Community’ the theme of Harrison County’s annual address

Harrison County, with it’s 982 employees, is working to move a community forward. That was the...
Harrison County, with it’s 982 employees, is working to move a community forward. That was the theme of the annual State of the County Address.(WLOX)
By Bill Snyder
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 2:20 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Harrison County, with it’s 982 employees, is working to move a community forward. That was the theme of the annual State of the County Address.

“You want to be as open and transparent as possible. There’s a lot of good things happening in the county, and it’s in good financial shape,” said Ken Jones, Harrison County Board of Supervisors president.

“We haven’t had to raise taxes in a couple of decades, and that’s a testament to the fiscal conservativeness this and previous boards have practiced,” Jones said.

He also talked about fire calls being up by 13% and calls to the sheriff’s department up to 125,000 last year.

“I know Sheriff Peterson and Chief Sullivan are both doing the best they can do as far as training their people and educating their people because they understand what it means to have a safe and secure county,” Jones added.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A body was found in a wooded area behind a residence Sunday.
Body found behind home in Jackson County
Kevin Wayne Sherrod, 45, is in police custody and has been charged with capital murder.
Pascagoula murder suspect arrested, victim identified
Monday, the Harrison County Board of Supervisors approved tax increment financing for the...
Tax increment financing approved for D’Iberville Bluewater Beach project
FILE - In this Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017 file photo, Olivia Newton-John performs during the Vina...
Olivia Newton-John, superstar singer and actress, dies at 73
Marcia Marshell Taylor is described as a Black woman, 5′ 3″ tall, weighing 200 pounds with...
Missing Wiggins woman may be in Jacksonville, Fla.

Latest News

Marcia Marshell Taylor is described as a Black woman, 5′ 3″ tall, weighing 200 pounds with...
Missing Wiggins woman may be in Jacksonville, Fla.
suspects charged in aid of Alcorn Co. Jail escape
3 charged with aiding inmates in Alcorn County Jail escape
Scattered showers and storms possible today
Taylor's Tuesday Midday First Alert Forecast
Showers have been hanging out mainly offshore so far this morning. South MS should still see...
Wesley's Tuesday First Alert Weather Forecast