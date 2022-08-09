‘Community’ the theme of Harrison County’s annual address

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Harrison County, with it’s 982 employees, is working to move a community forward. That was the theme of the annual State of the County Address.

“You want to be as open and transparent as possible. There’s a lot of good things happening in the county, and it’s in good financial shape,” said Ken Jones, Harrison County Board of Supervisors president.

“We haven’t had to raise taxes in a couple of decades, and that’s a testament to the fiscal conservativeness this and previous boards have practiced,” Jones said.

He also talked about fire calls being up by 13% and calls to the sheriff’s department up to 125,000 last year.

“I know Sheriff Peterson and Chief Sullivan are both doing the best they can do as far as training their people and educating their people because they understand what it means to have a safe and secure county,” Jones added.

