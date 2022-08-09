WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
BeLocal
Hurricane Center

LIVE: Biden to sign US approval for Sweden, Finland to join NATO

President Joe Biden will deliver remarks on Tuesday and sign the measure indicating approval of Sweden and Finland joining NATO. (Source: CNN/Pool)
By Gray News Staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 11:58 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray News) - President Joe Biden will deliver remarks and sign a ratification, giving the United States’ approval for previously unaligned Finland and Sweden to join the North Atlantic Treaty Organization on Tuesday.

Vice President Kamala Harris will also be on hand for the signing in the East Room of the White House.

The Senate overwhelmingly voted in favor of NATO’s expansion by a 95-1 vote Wednesday. Sen. Josh Hawley, a Missouri Republican, cast the only no vote.

The two nations in north Europe were propelled into the organization by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

“This historic vote sends an important signal of the sustained, bipartisan U.S. commitment to NATO, and to ensuring our Alliance is prepared to meet the challenges of today and tomorrow,” Biden said in a statement Wednesday evening.

Each member government in NATO must give approval for new members to join.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Most Read

A body was found in a wooded area behind a residence Sunday.
Body found behind home in Jackson County
Kevin Wayne Sherrod, 45, is in police custody and has been charged with capital murder.
Pascagoula murder suspect arrested, victim identified
Monday, the Harrison County Board of Supervisors approved tax increment financing for the...
Tax increment financing approved for D’Iberville Bluewater Beach project
FILE - In this Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017 file photo, Olivia Newton-John performs during the Vina...
Olivia Newton-John, superstar singer and actress, dies at 73
Marcia Marshell Taylor is described as a Black woman, 5′ 3″ tall, weighing 200 pounds with...
Silver Alert issued for Wiggins woman

Latest News

Rainwater everywhere is unsafe to drink, study says.
Rainwater is unsafe to drink everywhere, researchers say
Serena Williams holds up a trophy after winning Wimbledon in 2016. Williams said she does not...
Serena Williams says ‘countdown has begun’ on tennis career
Aaron Crawford was a football player and wrestler at Knott County Central High School,
‘He was a real life superhero’: Teen dies days after helping Kentucky flood victims
Lamont Dozier, far left, is joined by, from the left, singer Diana Ross and songwriters Brian...
Motown songwriter-producer Lamont Dozier dead at 81