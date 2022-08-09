WLOX Careers
Authorities searching for ‘armed and dangerous’ carjacking suspect

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Department is seeking assistance in locating Kevin Chau Bui for an...
The Jackson County Sheriff’s Department is seeking assistance in locating Kevin Chau Bui for an armed carjacking at a residence in the St. Martin community of Jackson County. The vehicle taken is a 2018 Honda Accord, white in color, with a Mississippi tag, Jackson County, number JGC 9727.(Jackson County Sheriff's Office)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 10:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Authorities are asking for help finding a reportedly armed and dangerous suspect in a St. Martin carjacking.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Department is searching for 25-year-old Kevin Chau Bui, described as an Asian man, 5′5″ tall and weighing approximately 170 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

The vehicle taken is a 2018 Honda Accord, white in color, with a Mississippi tag out of Jackson County, number JGC 9727.

If you have information about Bui’s whereabouts, contact Crime Stoppers by calling 1-877-787-5898.

