Authorities searching for ‘armed and dangerous’ carjacking suspect

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Authorities are asking for help finding a reportedly armed and dangerous suspect in a St. Martin carjacking.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Department is searching for 25-year-old Kevin Chau Bui, described as an Asian man, 5′5″ tall and weighing approximately 170 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

The vehicle taken is a 2018 Honda Accord, white in color, with a Mississippi tag out of Jackson County, number JGC 9727.

If you have information about Bui’s whereabouts, contact Crime Stoppers by calling 1-877-787-5898.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.