3 charged with aiding inmates in Alcorn County Jail escape

ALCORN COUNTY, Miss. (WMC) - The ongoing investigation into the Alcorn County Jail escape brings the arrest of three suspects accused of aiding the four inmates’ escape.

Alcorn County Sheriff’s Office says Ana Ruiz, 29, Yira Sauceda, 25, and Elias Jimenez, 21, are charged with felony aiding of jail escape.

On Aug. 5 Alcorn County inmates Antonio Reyes, Hunter Wiginton, Landon Braudway and Samuel Sims cut a hole through the roof of the jail and escaped.

Reyes, Sims and Wiginton were captured later that night in Baton Rouge, Lousiana.

Braudway was found on Aug. 6 at home in Alcorn County, where he reportedly tried to flee.

Ruiz and Sauceda were arrested in Alcorn County on Aug. 5 but have since been released on a $10,000 bond.

Alcorn County officials say Jimenez was arrested by Lousiana State Police in Baton Rouge on Aug. 5. He along with the other three escaped inmates are awaiting extradition back to Alcorn County.

More arrests and charges are pending as the investigation continues.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.