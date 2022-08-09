WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
BeLocal
Hurricane Center

1 dead after US Coast Guard, boat collide in Puerto Rico

The agency identified the dead fisherman as Carlos Rosario and said his brother, Samuel...
The agency identified the dead fisherman as Carlos Rosario and said his brother, Samuel Rosario, was injured.(Gray News, file image)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 8:31 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — A U.S. Coast Guard cutter and a Puerto Rico fishing boat collided Monday in an incident that killed one person and injured another, officials said.

Monday’s accident occurred in the early afternoon near the northern coastal town of Dorado, according to a U.S. Coast Guard statement.

The agency identified the dead fisherman as Carlos Rosario and said his brother, Samuel Rosario, was injured.

The two were aboard a 23-foot (seven-meter) commercial fishing vessel called Desakata, while the U.S. Coast Guard was traveling in 154-foot (47-meter) fast-response cutter, officials said.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kevin Wayne Sherrod, 45, is in police custody and has been charged with capital murder.
Pascagoula murder suspect arrested, victim identified
A body was found in a wooded area behind a residence Sunday.
Body found behind home in Jackson County
Police believe the statue was stolen from Miner’s Doll and Toy Store sometime on Monday night....
Ocean Springs statue recovered in damaged condition; police searching for suspects
FILE - In this Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017 file photo, Olivia Newton-John performs during the Vina...
Olivia Newton-John, superstar singer and actress, dies at 73
Athuris “AJ” Rapp, 20, never even made it to a hospital. According to an investigators with the...
Gulfport man killed in I-10 crash near Slidell

Latest News

FILE - Former President Donald Trump points to the crowd as he arrives to speak at a rally on...
Trump says FBI conducting search of Mar-a-Lago estate
KIDS COUNT Data Book 2022: Children’s mental health is a growing concern nationwide
The Albuquerque Police Department is seeking “a vehicle of interest” potentially connected to...
Killings send fear rippling through US Islamic communities
Marcia Marshell Taylor is described as a black woman, 5′ 3″ tall, weighing 200 pounds with...
Silver Alert issued for Wiggins woman