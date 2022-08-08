WLOX Careers
Suspect in Pascagoula murder was out on parole for previous crime

Kevin Wayne Sherrod, 45, is in police custody and has been charged with capital murder.
Kevin Wayne Sherrod, 45, is in police custody and has been charged with capital murder.
By WLOX Staff
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 5:14 PM CDT
PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - A suspect in a Pascagoula murder has had experiences with the justice system before his Sunday arrest.

Kevin Wayne Sherrod was arrested on a capital murder charge in connection to a Sunday night death.

According to Police Chief Matt Chapman, Sherrod having a gun in his possession, which police found during the course of the investigation, elevates the murder charge to a capital murder charge since he is a convicted felon possessing a firearm.

Sherrod was indicted May 22, 2012, on a possession of a controlled substance charge. He was was found guilty Jan. 17, 2013, and sentenced to 24 years in prison 18 years to serve, according to the 19th Circuit Court.

However, Sherrod was released in November of 2020, according to the Jackson County Circuit Clerk’s office.

Why did he get out early?  Mississippi’s 25% rule.  People convicted of nonviolent crimes in Mississippi must serve at least 25% of their sentence before parole eligibility.  Possession of a controlled substance is a nonviolent crime.  Therefore, Sherrod was eligible for parole.

