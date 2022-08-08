Scattered showers and storms this week

It’s a warm and muggy start to the work week! Some coastal showers are possible this morning. We’ll see scattered showers and storms develop by midday and into the afternoon. While some of us will get heavy rain, others of us will stay dry. It’s going to stay hot and humid with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s.

Rain chances will diminish overnight tonight. We won’t cool down too much. Lows will be in the mid 70s by Tuesday morning. We’ll have a chance for more showers and storms Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday. Once again, some of these storms will produce heavy rain and frequent lightning. Highs will stay in the upper 80s.

In the tropics, a tropical wave in the Eastern Atlantic has a decent chance of becoming a depression or storm this week. It will move westward over the Atlantic through the week. At this time, it is not a threat to the Gulf Coast. We’ll watch for changes.

