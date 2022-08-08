Police investigating murder at Pascagoula apartment complex

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - As of late Sunday night, police are investigating a homicide at an apartment complex on 1115 Agnes Street in Pascagoula.

Details are scarce as of this moment as the scene is still active. We will work to provide you more information as the situation develops.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.