WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
BeLocal
Hurricane Center

Police investigating murder at Pascagoula apartment complex

As of late Sunday night, police are investigating a homicide at an apartment complex on 1115...
As of late Sunday night, police are investigating a homicide at an apartment complex on 1115 Agnes Street in Pascagoula.(MGN)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Aug. 7, 2022 at 10:07 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - As of late Sunday night, police are investigating a homicide at an apartment complex on 1115 Agnes Street in Pascagoula.

Details are scarce as of this moment as the scene is still active. We will work to provide you more information as the situation develops.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Athuris “AJ” Rapp, 20, never even made it to a hospital. According to an investigators with the...
Gulfport man killed in I-10 crash near Slidell
Police believe the statue was stolen from Miner’s Doll and Toy Store sometime on Monday night....
Ocean Springs statue recovered in damaged condition; police searching for suspects
Destiaine Gossage rarely gets to present herself to the world without ridicule. Punching her...
Gulf Coast student faces alleged bullying due to medical condition
A toddler is dead in Houston after a cement truck went off an overpass and landed on the...
Toddler dies after cement truck goes over overpass, lands on car
A 15-year-old student at Harrison Central High School was taken into custody Friday morning...
“What could have happened?” | Law enforcement, parents react to Harrison Central gun scare

Latest News

PCYT hosted the annual Knost Regatta.
Pass Christian Yacht Club hosts 86th annual Knost Regatta
The first Taste of Unity event brought together a diverse group of people to enjoy food,...
Inaugural Taste of Unity event brings diverse group to the table
The group has been responding to disasters across the nation for around 17 years. Now, their...
New Life Disaster Relief looks to lend a helping hand to Kentucky flooding victims
WLOX is raising funds for those affected by devastating flooding in eastern Kentucky in our...
Appalachia Rises: Help support flood victims in Eastern Kentucky