Pass Christian Yacht Club hosts 86th annual Knost Regatta

PASS CHRISTIAN, Miss. (WLOX) - Pass Christian’s Yacht Club celebrated the last day of the 85th Knost Regatta.

The all-women’s sailboat race started on Saturday and ended Sunday afternoon. 12 boats entered the contest.

Co-chair of the Knost Regatta JoAn Francingues said the yacht club is one of the only all-women’s regatta.

“Originally, we were the only club, GYA club, to have a women’s regatta. I think there’s one in New York. I am not positive if it’s still going, but this is strictly all women,” Francingues said.

The Ladies Championship Regatta was started by Commodore, Bernard L. Knost. He came up with the idea of having an all-women’s sailing competition due to his family.

This year, the club also hosted a competition for kids.

“This year what made it extra special was that we had four opts which is a small eight-foot boat with children in it to sail,” Commodore Jane Parrish said.

Although it was windy outside, those who spent time spent in the water say being on the boat was fun.

“We really just went out and sailed. There was a lot of light wind which kind of sucked, but we are very new to viper sailing I would say, we are pretty much on the younger side of the team. I’m 16 and she is 14. We got fourth so we are very proud of ourselves,” participant Mia Cromwell said.

The Regatta family was in attendance. According to them, they hope to continue hosting the celebration in Pass Christian.

