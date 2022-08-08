Countdown to Kickoff 2022: Biloxi Indians

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) -The 2022 Biloxi Indians are ready to put last year behind them.

After missing the playoffs head coach Katlan French says they’re not letting the results of last year, bleed over into this season

“We took that and turned it around to a positive. We sat down in staff meetings in the off season and said we were close and have a lot of guys coming back and there’s no reason we shouldn’t be a lot better,” said French. “We challenged a lot of our guys and a lot of our players and they rose to that challenge in the spring and summer. We’re very focused and confident right now. I think it’s going be a good year and we’re really excited about that.

Part of that excitement is from the nearly 16 starters coming back including three on the offensive line and nearly the entire secondary.... for some seniors on the team like Troy Suddeth he’s proud of how hard the team has worked in the offense as they head into the fall...

“Man they work really hard. I see no slackers on the team and even if I do, I’ll go up to them and say, ‘Let’s work. It’s my last year and I want to see y’all do great before I leave,” he said.

For other seniors as they head into their final year, they have plenty to look back on from their time in a Biloxi uniform.

“We’ve been together all since Pee-Wee, we’ve got a pretty big senior group,” said senior safety Aiden Harrison. “We’re very tight, we’ve all been together for a very long time. It’s been a great couple years and I’m sad to see it go but we’re going to make it a good last ride.”

“I’ve seen these same faces in helmets and pads,” said senior center Bryson Pisarich. “Whether we were against each other or not, whether it was football, basketball, or baseball I’ve known these dudes and I’ve been brothers with these dudes for ever. I think that’s really important to a team, you’re not playing with your teammate, you’re playing with your brother and for your brother.”

The Indians will take that bond and brotherhood back out onto the gridiron as they look to make another run at the postseason.

Biloxi opens up the season with the annual Shrimp Bowl against East Central.

