WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
BeLocal
Hurricane Center

City, county leaders come together for boat launch upgrades

The plan to upgrade the Kuhn Street Boat Launch is about five years in the making. It will be...
The plan to upgrade the Kuhn Street Boat Launch is about five years in the making. It will be covered by Tidelands and Gomesa money.(WLOX)
By Amber Spradley
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 4:33 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Biloxi leaders are working together with county officials to improve the Kuhn Street Boat Launch for the city’s approximately 7,000 boaters.

The city is looking to spend about $1.4 million to add two more ramps and improve parking.

“The more boardwalks, more access to the water, the replenishment of the sand, it’s all very important to the experience of our visitors,” Mayor Andrew “FoFo” Gilich told WLOX. “You know, we have 4.2 million visitors a year, and they love that beach, as well as the people who live in Biloxi.”

The plan to upgrade the launch is about five years in the making.

It will be covered by Tidelands and GOMESA money.

“We have the funding. We have the, you know, the ability to move forward,” Gilich said. “So, it’s just a matter of dotting the I’s and crossing the T’s.”

Because the property is managed by Harrison County, they first need the Board of Supervisors to approve it.

They gave the plan the green light during a meeting Monday morning.

“It’s great, you know, to work together with our supervisors because it is part of the sand beach,” Gilich said.

“We just have a great relationship,” County Supervisor Beverly Martin said.

Martin told WLOX she even supports Gilich’s new sand.

Together, they will test a heavier sand alternative in hopes that it stays on the beach and off the road.

“East Biloxi’s near and dear to all of us,” she said. “You know, it really was wiped out during Katrina, so anything that we can do. We need to rebuild the areas that we lost in Katrina. It’s been way too long, and it’s time to move forward and start putting our best foot forward.”

“It’s been talked about a long time. Now we’re ready to go,” Gilich said.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kevin Wayne Sherrod, 45, is in police custody and has been charged with capital murder.
Pascagoula murder suspect arrested, victim identified
A body was found in a wooded area behind a residence Sunday.
Body found behind home in Jackson County
Police believe the statue was stolen from Miner’s Doll and Toy Store sometime on Monday night....
Ocean Springs statue recovered in damaged condition; police searching for suspects
Athuris “AJ” Rapp, 20, never even made it to a hospital. According to an investigators with the...
Gulfport man killed in I-10 crash near Slidell
FILE - In this Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017 file photo, Olivia Newton-John performs during the Vina...
Olivia Newton-John, superstar singer and actress, dies at 73

Latest News

Kevin Wayne Sherrod, 45, is in police custody and has been charged with capital murder.
Suspect in Pascagoula murder was out on parole for previous crime
50% of those residing in nursing homes feel lonely and isolated, according to the National...
Sept. 11 is National Adopt a Grandparent Day
Teenagers vaping is on the rise, and some schools are cracking down. Now Singing River Health...
Singing River's Dr. Tyler Sexton on rising rates of vaping among teens
The Mississippi Department of Education (MDE) has designated seven elementary schools as...
5 Gulf Coast schools named Mississippi Emerging Science of Reading Schools