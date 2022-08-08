City, county leaders come together for boat launch upgrades

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Biloxi leaders are working together with county officials to improve the Kuhn Street Boat Launch for the city’s approximately 7,000 boaters.

The city is looking to spend about $1.4 million to add two more ramps and improve parking.

“The more boardwalks, more access to the water, the replenishment of the sand, it’s all very important to the experience of our visitors,” Mayor Andrew “FoFo” Gilich told WLOX. “You know, we have 4.2 million visitors a year, and they love that beach, as well as the people who live in Biloxi.”

The plan to upgrade the launch is about five years in the making.

It will be covered by Tidelands and GOMESA money.

“We have the funding. We have the, you know, the ability to move forward,” Gilich said. “So, it’s just a matter of dotting the I’s and crossing the T’s.”

Because the property is managed by Harrison County, they first need the Board of Supervisors to approve it.

They gave the plan the green light during a meeting Monday morning.

“It’s great, you know, to work together with our supervisors because it is part of the sand beach,” Gilich said.

“We just have a great relationship,” County Supervisor Beverly Martin said.

Martin told WLOX she even supports Gilich’s new sand.

Together, they will test a heavier sand alternative in hopes that it stays on the beach and off the road.

“East Biloxi’s near and dear to all of us,” she said. “You know, it really was wiped out during Katrina, so anything that we can do. We need to rebuild the areas that we lost in Katrina. It’s been way too long, and it’s time to move forward and start putting our best foot forward.”

“It’s been talked about a long time. Now we’re ready to go,” Gilich said.

