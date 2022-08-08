WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
BeLocal
Hurricane Center

Casper hiring professional nappers

Casper is hiring "professional sleepers."
Casper is hiring "professional sleepers."(CNN Newsource)
By CNN
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 8:20 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Casper is hiring professional nappers to snooze for a living, putting a whole new spin on sleeping on the job.

Job requirements include sleeping in company stores and in other random locations.

There is a bit of work when you are awake though. You’ll need to create social media content to show people what it is like to be a professional sleeper.

The qualifications for the job include an “exceptional sleeping ability,” a “desire to sleep as much as possible” and of course, the “ability to sleep through anything.”

In addition to being paid to sleep, Casper sleepers will get to wear pajamas to work, get some free Casper products and have the flexibility of a part-time schedule.

The company is taking applications through Thursday, and showing off some sleep skills on TikTok is encouraged.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

As of late Sunday night, police are investigating a homicide at an apartment complex on 1115...
Coroner identifies Pascagoula murder victim, police investigating
Police believe the statue was stolen from Miner’s Doll and Toy Store sometime on Monday night....
Ocean Springs statue recovered in damaged condition; police searching for suspects
Athuris “AJ” Rapp, 20, never even made it to a hospital. According to an investigators with the...
Gulfport man killed in I-10 crash near Slidell
10 candidates received certificate of completing from Mississippi's Coding Academy.
Ten candidates graduate from Mississippi’s Coding Academy
After five years, Mississippi Department of Transportation is wrapping up a project on U.S. 49...
Ribbon-cutting ceremony for U.S. 49 set for Monday

Latest News

FILE - Attorney General Dana Nessel speaks during a news conference in Detroit, Thursday, Oct....
Report: Michigan AG seeks special prosecutor in 2020 probe
Three dogs enjoy a tandem surf at the World Dog Surfing Championships in California.
WATCH: Pups ride tandem during the 2022 World Dog Surfing Championships
A Tamandua anteater named Mary Jane, who calls Wild Acres home, visits WLOX for her television...
Anteater ‘Mary Jane’ laps up breakfast honey on Good Morning Mississippi
Hundreds of people headed to the beach this weekend in Northern California to see who would be...
Crowd enjoying the spectacle at the World Dog Surfing Championships