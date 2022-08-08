Bradley W. “Brad” Rath appointed Magistrate Judge in Southern Division at Gulfport

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Long Beach resident Bradley W. “Brad” Rath was appointed as Magistrate Judge in the Southern Division at Gulfport, according to the United States District Court for the Southern District of Mississippi. Judge Rath succeeds the late Judge John C. Garguilo.

Judge Rath was born and raised on the Mississippi Gulf Coast and built an impeccable reputation in the legal field since graduating from the University of Mississippi School of Law in 2000. He holds a Master of Arts in Spanish and a Bachelor of Arts degree in English, both from Mississippi State University.

Prior to taking the federal bench, he primarily worked as a solo attorney representing individuals and small businesses; he has also served since 2008 as a municipal judge for five South Mississippi cities. Judge Rath has published over a dozen scholarly notes and articles, been recognized as a Mid-South Super Lawyer, worked as a professional mediator, contributed significantly to his community, and worked with the federal, state and local bar associations. He also speaks Spanish.

Chief Judge Jordan noted the rigorous Magistrate Judge selection process and thanked the members of the Merit Selection Panel for their work.

“Judge Rath is an excellent selection and a valuable addition to the Court family,” Chief Judge Jordan said. “We are proud to have him onboard.”

A formal investiture ceremony will take place at a later date.

