Body found behind home in Jackson County

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - A body was found in a wooded area behind a residence Sunday.

According to Coroner Bruce Lynd and Sheriff Mike Ezell, the body was found behind a home on Lily Orchard Road in the Helena community, located in Jackson County.

Sheriff Ezell says the death is “suspicious,” and this is being investigated by the department as a homicide. The coroner says the autopsy will take place this week.

Details are extremely limited at this time, but we will update this story with more details as we receive them.

