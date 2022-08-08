WLOX Careers
Body found behind home in Jackson County

A body was found in a wooded area behind a residence Sunday.
A body was found in a wooded area behind a residence Sunday.(WLBT)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 11:46 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - A body was found in a wooded area behind a residence Sunday.

According to Coroner Bruce Lynd and Sheriff Mike Ezell, the body was found behind a home on Lily Orchard Road in the Helena community, located in Jackson County.

Sheriff Ezell says the death is “suspicious,” and this is being investigated by the department as a homicide. The coroner says the autopsy will take place this week.

Details are extremely limited at this time, but we will update this story with more details as we receive them.

