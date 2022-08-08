Athletic upgrades nearly complete at Gulfport High School

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) -The Gulfport Admirals enter the school year with a new athletic director and several major field upgrades on campus.

Earlier this summer, we told you about the new turf going in on the football field that many of the Admiral athletic teams use. In fact, the high school Admirals are using it for practice.

“We’ve been working on it all summer, slowly anticipating it getting done,” said Matt Walters, athletic director at Gulfport High School.

In the grand scheme of things, everything’s ready to go except for some punch list items including the striping on the walking track.

“Aside from getting the markings down, it’s 100% complete,” Walters said.

The school’s brand new tennis complex is also nearly complete. It, along with the new football field and track, is all part of a $3 million athletic facility upgrade.

“The playing surface is down, the nets are up, the canopies are up. We’ve got to complete the entrance to it. We’ve got to do some field house work with the locker rooms and the bathrooms,” Walters added.

