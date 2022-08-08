WLOX Careers
Anteater ‘Mary Jane’ laps up breakfast honey on Good Morning Mississippi

A Tamandua anteater named Mary Jane, who calls Wild Acres home, visits WLOX for her television debut.
By Flora Dedeaux
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 8:14 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Today on Good Morning Mississippi, we met another exotic animal that now calls South Mississippi home- Mary Jane the Tamandua anteater!

Also known as the ‘Lesser Anteater,’ Tamanduas originate in South American rainforests. They eat around 9,000 ants a day, live for around nine years, and are around 10 pounds when full-grown!

Mary Jane spent her time on GMM lapping up honey with her 16-inch tongue and foraging for ants in her blanket. Bad news for Mary Jane, good news for us: No ants were located on the GMM set.

You may be wondering where Mary Jane gets her name... Tamanduas have an incredibly strong stench, smelling 10 times stronger than a skunk!

Mary Jane is just one of the animals you can meet on a Wild Acres tour. Wild Acres offers private, hands-on tours and encounters Wednesday-Sunday from 12pm - 6pm, by appointment only.

Learn more about Wild Acres and the different animal experiences they offer at wildacresms.square.site/

You can also find them on Facebook and Instagram.

